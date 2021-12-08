GRAPHIC: Gunman in Houston shoots convenience store clerk point-blank in the face

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking Texans for help identifying the suspect who shot a convenience store clerk in the face.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, a man entered a convenience store located in the 8600 block of Memorial in Houston.

The man walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun and shot the clerk point-blank in the face and then fired a second round that struck the man in his right hand.

Police said the suspect then jumped over the counter and punched the clerk several times.

The suspect then attempted to remove the money from the cash register, but was unable to open it. He fled the location in a two-door, newer model black Mercedes Benz.

The store clerk was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as an African American man, 25 to 35 years old, with a heavy build. He is about 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-1 and weighs about 230 to 280 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black jacket and tan pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Please reference Houston PD Case #1634965-21.

