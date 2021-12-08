Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
‘We want justice:’ 7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect at Crockett childcare center
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant

Latest News

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
WebXtra: Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades
WebXtra: Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades
WebXtra: Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far