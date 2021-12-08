Innovative economic development contracts reviewed by Nacogdoches City Council

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cities and local corporations and industries often enter innovative contracts designed to benefit both the company and economic development.

Updates on several such agreements are before Nacogdoches City Council Tuesday night.

Chapter 380 contracts offer shared costs.

HCH Aviation’s contract began this year. An amendment following a change order is all that’s needed from council.

Other updates can be more complicated. Splash Kingdom is now in the process of changing lenders and refinancing debt. The city is taking the opportunity to present a new Chapter 380 agreement.

“We wanted to be sure at the city that we see some improvements on a regular basis which is something Mr. Blevins (Splash Kingdom owner) was more than happy to agree with,” said NEDCO director Larissa Philpot. “It was really in his plan anyway. And this is kind of memorializing those agreements that he had planned out.”

There are seven new measures including maintaining seasonal employment of at least 65 positions, improvements at least once a year and reduced admissions for city residents.

City council reviews each measure and finance agreements in executive session.

“To make sure they know what the deal points are,” said City Manager Mario Canizares. “To help us negotiate those deal points appropriately with the corporation and then if we can come to an agreement ultimately those agreements are voted on in an open session.”

The new agreement was also reviewed by Splash Kingdom.

“This (contract) is much more specific and explains exactly what he’s going to do over the next eight years,” said Philpot.

It’s a business deal designed to encourage economic development.

Corporate partnerships come in other forms.

In February the city accepted $478,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride for improvements to the Sportsplex complex and agreed to rename it the Pilgrim’s Sportsplex.

Another Pilgrim’s grant award was under discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting.

