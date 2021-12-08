East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with cool temperatures and some patchy, dense fog around the area. Expect partly cloudy skies for much of the day and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and warmer for tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s Thursday and near 80 degrees Friday. Slight chances for rain on Thursday probably won’t amount to much more than a sprinkle, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday. The most likely chance for rain will come Friday night into early Saturday morning with the next cold front. Expect cooler and blustery conditions behind the front on Saturday.

