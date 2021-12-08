Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with cool temperatures and some patchy, dense fog around the area.  Expect partly cloudy skies for much of the day and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60s this afternoon.  Clouds increase tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and warmer for tomorrow.  Temperatures will reach the mid 70s Thursday and near 80 degrees Friday.  Slight chances for rain on Thursday probably won’t amount to much more than a sprinkle, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday.  The most likely chance for rain will come Friday night into early Saturday morning with the next cold front.  Expect cooler and blustery conditions behind the front on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
‘We want justice:’ 7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect at Crockett childcare center
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-8-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-8-21
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Nice & cool today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-7-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-7-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-7-21