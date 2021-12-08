Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash

A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six...
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six miles north of Post.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six miles north of Post.

According to DPS, a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on U.S. 84 in the outside lane. Investigators say just before 10:00 p.m. Melissa Ann Torres, 40, was walking on the outside lane and was struck. She died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

