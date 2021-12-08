Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Prototype of refurbished nuclear bomb to be completed at Pantex site

By Kevin Welch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the federal agencies overseeing Pantex, the National Nuclear Security Administration, announced last week the completion of the prototype of a refurbished nuclear bomb the plant would complete.

Work should start early next year at several sites before the addition of high explosives and final assembly at the plant east of Amarillo.

According to the NNSA, the more than 400 bombs to be updated have been in service for over 50 years.

“With this program, we are delivering a system to the Department of Defense that improves accuracy and reduces yield with no change in military characteristics, while also improving safety, security and reliability,” said Jill Hruby, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator. “The work on the B61-12 will also ensure the warhead can be air-delivered on both current and future platforms to meet Department of Defense requirements.”

NNSA anticipates starting full-scale production in May of 2022 and completion in 2026.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

