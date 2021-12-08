Shelby County commissioners put seized gaming machines for sale

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County commissioners approved advertising for sealed bids on 16 gaming machines Wednesday.

The machines were seized and forfeited to Shelby County a few months ago.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham said the machines have been taking up space in the sheriff’s office, so they decided to go in this direction to see if they can sell them.

Now that the commissioners have approved the advertisement, they can start looking at bids to sell the machines. Any money raised from the sales will go to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.