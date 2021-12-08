Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing Joaquin man

Leray Afton Phillips
Leray Afton Phillips((Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities are still looking for a man who went missing in October.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham said his office is still working hard to locate Leray Afton Phillips, who was first reporting missing around October 23. He was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin. Windham said that he wanted to dispel rumors that Phillips had been found and let the community know the search has not concluded.

Phillips is described 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said Phillips is often seen in the vicinity of the Logansport bridge and is normally seen riding a bicycle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or if you have seen him recently, please contact the SCSO at 936-598-5601 .

