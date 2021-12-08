Timpson ready for second chance against Shiner in state semifinal

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - When the Timpson Bears take the field in Tomball Thursday night it will have been 364 days since they last lost.

The team lining up against them will be the defending 2A DI Champions, Shiner. The Comanches were the team that handed the Bears that loss.

“We have been wanting this game for a while,” quarterback Terry Bussey said. We want ot bad. We have wanted our rematch since last December 10.”

Shiner defeated Timpson 49-7. Coach Kerry Therwanger knows his team is underdogs but is confident in his team.

“I do not think we will be intimidated,” Therwanger said. “There is some familiarity since we played them last year. Our guys know what is coming. We will have to go out and execute our game plan.”

The No.1 Comanches are back in the semifinals after beating No.2 Refugio, 55-14, in the Region 4 final. Behind a solid offensive line, Dalton Brooks rushed for 377 yards and six touchdowns. His brother Doug added two touchdowns as well.

“Even if you do everything right they can make you miss a tackle,” Therwanger said. “We just have to play well.

Timpson enters the game off of a 48-13 win over Centerville. Timpson shut out the Tigers in the second half and scored 35 unanswered on their way to a second straight regional title. For Timpson to win and go to their first ever state title game next Wednesday in Arlington, the Bears will need to be on the top of their game.

“There i no perfect game,” KT Washington said. “We just have to go out and do what we can do. They have [number] one and [number] two. If we can shut them down then they have nothing.

Kickoff from Tomball ISD is set for 7 p.m. on December 9. All tickets must be pre-purchased online through Tomball ISD.

