Attorneys question whether backhoe strike was responsible for death of Tyler man on motorcycle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday began day two in the wrongful death lawsuit of a Tyler man.

The case is a civil suit involving the family of Anthony “Tony” Cruz, the former owner of XTC fitness in Tyler. Cruz died in December 2018 when a tree fell on Smith County Road 1125. Cruz crashed into the tree on his motorcycle.

The suit is against Mor-Con, a contracting company that was doing work for Southern Utilities when the tree fell in the road.

In court Wednesday, Luke Moore, a representative for the subcontractor Mor-Con that was doing tree work for Southern Utilities in the area where Cruz died, took the stand.

Moore discussed the contract with the utilities company and the contract. He said that Southern Utilities cannot oversee contractors.

Moore said the tree that fell and that Cruz later struck with his motorcycle was already leaning over the roadway when tree work began and could have been trimmed or cleared away.

Moore said the tree that Cruz struck, causing his death, was alive. He said it had been struck by a trackhoe multiple times.

On cross-examination, Moore said he dug the trench with a backhoe near the tree. He said the trench was later filled in. He said the tree had not been hit Friday when he left the job site.

Attorney Brent Goudarzi said that Moore said in his deposition that the trackhoe did hit the tree, and that he put zero responsibility on the family and Tony Cruz.

He said that experts say the tree was hit by the equipment Mor-Con used. However, Goudarzi pointed out that Moore said now that Cruz was guilty in not taking a proper lookout on the road.

Goudarzi said that Mor-Con is the only group that could have avoided the accident.

Moore agreed that there is a lot of evidence against them.

Next on the stand was Darren Rozell, a volunteer firefighter at Dixie VFD.

Rozell said he does not know the plaintiff nor the defendant. He said he owns a company that inspects trees. On the scene of the Cruz wreck, he grabbed a chainsaw and cut up the tree to remove it from the road. The tree was alive, Rozell said. He also noted that he saw the backhoe and the trackhoe on the scene.

He said there was damage on the tree from where it appears to have been struck. He said when he looked at the place the tree uprooted from, he could see that the roots had been compromised.

He said when Cruz hit the tree, he was thrown from his motorcycle and was on the ground. The motorcycle kept going about 100 yards before coming to a stop.

At this point, the family of Cruz were asked to leave the courtroom because they are struggling and crying already, and photos and video is about to be shown.

Next, bodycam video is shown of CPR being administered to Cruz as he lay on the highway, his helmet still on. CPR was performed by Fire Chief Matt York.

Rozell says again he his 100 percent sure the tree was not dead.

Rozell is then cross-examined. He was shown a picture of the tree, and he says he can show the jury where the bruises on the tree are.

The tree was not preserved that night, as they had to cut it up to make a path for the ambulance to get to where Cruz lay. He said as he worked he saw marks on the tree from either falling or from the trackhoe.

He said he threw the parts of the tree into the ditch nearby. Goudarzi asks Rozell whether the road caused the scab mark on the tree. Goudarzi believes it did not.

Next on the stand is Martine Mata Cruz, a Mor-Con employee. A translator is brought in for Mr. Cruz, as he is a Spanish speaker. He was operating the white trackhoe the day of the wreck.

He was asked whether he had received any training on the trackhoe outside the company he worked for. He said no.

He said that he knew that when you see a leaning tree, you know it will fall in the direction it is leaning. He said they never walked the roadway to see if there was a potential issue with that tree. He was only told, “be careful around the trees” by Moore, he said.

He said that if someone had told him that certain trees are susceptible to falling he would have taken more precaution. He admits that the trackhoe he was operating was big enough and heavy enough to knock down the tree that Tony Cruz struck, killing him.

When asked, he said they have not had a safety meeting at Mor-Con since the accident happened to discuss what the arborator found. The arborator was hired to pay for the investigation into the tree’s condition, but he did not tell the workers what was found. He says they were told to be more prudent and to take care. He again says neither he nor Luke the tree.

Goudarzi said that in Martine Mata Cruz’s deposition, he said he saw where the trackhoe hit the tree and knocked the bark off of it. Goudarzi said he testified differently than what he said in his deposition and wondered if it was because his boss, Moore, was in the room. Cruz replied that it was because it has been a long time since it happened in 2018.

Under cross examination Mata Cruz says they did not hit the tree, 110 percent he did not hit the tree and Luke did not hit the tree. He understands that the trees would fall in the road if they were hit, but they did not hit them.

He says the bark off the trees could be from being hit but it was not us. He says he doesn’t know if the trackhoe hit the tree

He has been driving trackhoe for 12 years all with Mor-con and he learned how drive from his boss. He said he was taught to look around the area before he got in and also when he got in so as not to damage the machinery. He said he and Luke never have hit a tree on construction projects.

Goudarzi begins questioning Mata Cruz. He said he denied repeatedly that he hit the tree, but Goudarzi said that in his deposition he was shown picture of the tree and he admits to hitting it. Now he says he does not remember hitting it.

Mata Cruz says he does not remember what he said in his deposition, as he is forgetful and it was back in Dec. 2019 that he was deposed.

He now says after seeing pictures and the deposition that the trackhoe did hit the tree. He admits he answered yes to the tree being hit by the backhoe. In deposition he says he has hit trees before with the bucket.

The last person on the stand Wednesday is Feliciano Sanchez-Martinez. He says he has worked for Mor-Con for 18 or 19 years. He works in the ditch connecting pipes together. He says at the jobsite in question they used 20 feet long pipes that were 10 inches around.

He said they use a trackhoe to move pipe. He is the only person in the ditch, but there are three on the project altogether. He said they also use cable and chain to put pipe down in the ditch. He said he saw the trackhoe sitting at the fence line. He has never operated a trackhoe. He said he has been trained on his own job, but not on the tree protection zone concerning cutting roots.

When digging, a trackhoe cuts roots from trees, so one should never dig within three feet of a tree.

In his deposition, he admits they dug within two and a half to three feet of the tree that later fell. He said he has never seen trackhoes hit trees before. He said he has never had a meeting with Mor-Con where the expert said they should not dig close to trees. However, after Cruz’s death they were told they need to pay more attention to traffic and not leave stuff in the way that could cause accidents. They were never told not to hit trees.

The have never been told if they hit a tree that they should notify someone that the tree is unstable, he said.

There were no questions for Sanchez-Martinez under cross-examination.

The trial will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. There will be at least two witnesses, as well as closing arguments.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.