TxDOT conducts study on bullet train from San Antonio to Monterrey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For many years there has been talks about a bullet train traveling from San Antonio to Laredo to Monterrey.

The subject recently resurfaced again with plans beginning to take motion.

The Texas Department of Transportation conducted a study and for the first time, Mexico oversaw a study of its own into connecting the three cities.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says a meeting was held in Washington to talk more about the bullet train and what the next steps are in order to make it a reality.

Cuellar says, “The State of Nuevo Leon they need to connect over there, we had the Texas Department of Transportation, the federal officials we also had Amtrak present and we also had the National Passenger Association present and they were excited because in this infrastructure bill that we passed we put billions of dollars for either cargo and or passenger trade so Amtrak knows about this and we are going to be following up on this.”

An additional study will now be done by the state.

Cuellar says it’s a long process but it is in the works.

