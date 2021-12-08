UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The UIL released their new conference cutoff numbers that will be used when they realign districts in February.
The UIL breakdown is based off of enrollment numbers submitted by every high school from October 29. These conference designations will be used for athletic and academic purposes. As always, the 6A classification will be divided into two divisions in the football playoffs. 5A-1A are already divided. For non football sports there is no divisions in each classification.
Conference Cutoffs
6A 2225 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball)
5A 1300 – 2224 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)
4A 545 – 1299 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball)
3A 250 – 544 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball)
2A 105 – 249 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball)
1A 104.9 and below 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
5A Division I 1925 – 2224 (132 schools)
5A Division II 1300 – 1924 (119 schools)
4A Division I 880 – 1299 (99 schools)
4A Division II 545 – 879 (94 schools)
3A Division I 360 – 544 (102 schools)
3A Division II 250 – 359 (102 schools)
2A Division I 164.5 – 249 (106 schools)
2A Division II 105 – 164.4 (102 schools)
1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9 (75 schools)
1A Division II 59.4 and below (73 schools)
New conference designations for 2022-2024
6A
Legacy – 2524
5A DI
Longview – 2192
Lufkin - 2199
Tyler High - 2179
5A DII
Hallsville – 1446
Marshall – 1481
Mount Pleasant - 1538
Nacgdoches - 1816
Pine Tree – 1331
Whitehouse - 1521
4A DI
Athens - 885
Chapel Hill - 1066
Henderson – 1024
Jacksonville – 1278
Kilgore – 1163
Lindale – 1201
Livingston – 1152
Mabank – 1016.5
Palestine 1039.5
Sulphur Springs - 1240
4A DII
Bullard – 837
Brownsboro – 759
Canton – 652
Carthage – 800
Center – 739.5
Cumberland Academy – 632 (no football)
Gilmer – 783
Hudson -824 (no football)
Jasper – 702
Pittsburg – 693
Rusk – 594
Spring Hill – 587
Van – 746
3A DI
Central Heights – 337 (no football)
Central – 382 (no football)
MP Chapel Hill – 340 (no football)
Crockett – 382
Diboll - 533
Eustace – 433
Gladewater – 482
Huntington – 489
Jefferson – 373
Kirbyville – 382
Malakoff – 389
Mineola – 461
Mount Vernon – 479
Quitman -351
Rains – 474
Sabine – 455
Tatum – 473
Tyler ISD ECHS – 372 (no football)
Palestine Westwood – 401
White Oak – 432.5
Winnsborro - 479
Woodville –365
3A DII
Arp – 263
Daingerfield – 271
Edgewood – 329
Elkhart - 307
Elysian Fields – 252
Grand Saline – 318.5
Harmony – 291
Hemphill – 273
Hughes Springs – 334
New Diana – 342
Newton – 260
Onalaska – 321 (no football)
Pewitt – 252
Pineywoods Community Academy – 258 (no football)
Trinity – 355
Troup – 314
Waskom – 276
West Rusk – 342
Winona – 296
2A DI
Alba – Golden – 229
Beckville – 193
Big Sandy – 199
Cayuga – 166.5
Corrigan – Camden – 226
Frankston – 227
Garrison – 228
Grapeland – 170
Groveton – 223
Harleton – 224
Hawkins – 215
Joaquin – 207
Ore City – 247
Bogata Rivercrest – 189
San Augustine – 198
Shelbyville – 198
Timpson – 219
Gladewater Union Grove – 210.5
West Sabine – 165
Woden – 210 (no football)
2A DII
Alto – 163
Dallardsville Big Sandy - 139 (no football)
Broaddus 110 (no football)
Price Carlisle - 163
Chireno – 126 (no football)
Colmesneil – 126
Cushing – 157
Cross Roads – 167
Douglass- 150 (no football)
Longview Chadwick – 141 (no football)
Fruitvale- 115
Gary – 127 (no football)
La Poynor – 179 (no football)
Latexo – 138 (no football)
Linden-Kildare – 164
Lovelady – 148
Martins Mill – 139 (no football)
McLeod – 114 (no football)
Mount Enterprise – 130
New Summerfield – 151 (no football)
North Hopkins ISD – 151 (no football)
Overton – 120
Tenaha – 152
1A DI
Brookeland – 103 (no football)
Burkeville – 76
Chester – 75
Goodrich – 69 (no football)
Kennard – 65 (no football)
Leverett’s Chapel -73
Martinsville – 99 (no football)
Neches - 100.5 (no football)
Slocum - 102(no football)
Spurger – 91 (no football)
Union Hill – 88
Longview UT Tyler Innovation Academy – 79 (no football)
Tyler UT Tyler Univ. Acad. - 87 (no football)
Wells – 78 (no football)
Zavalla – 76 (no football)
1A DII
Apple Springs – 49
Avinger – 52 (no football)
Centerville – 49.5 (no football)
Laneville – 45 (no football)
Leggett – 44 (no football)
Palestine UT Tyler Univ. Acad. - 50 (no football)
