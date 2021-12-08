UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The UIL released their new conference cutoff numbers that will be used when they realign districts in February.

The UIL breakdown is based off of enrollment numbers submitted by every high school from October 29. These conference designations will be used for athletic and academic purposes. As always, the 6A classification will be divided into two divisions in the football playoffs. 5A-1A are already divided. For non football sports there is no divisions in each classification.

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2225 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball)

5A 1300 – 2224 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)

4A 545 – 1299 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball)

3A 250 – 544 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball)

2A 105 – 249 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball)

1A 104.9 and below 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

5A Division I 1925 – 2224 (132 schools)

5A Division II 1300 – 1924 (119 schools)

4A Division I 880 – 1299 (99 schools)

4A Division II 545 – 879 (94 schools)

3A Division I 360 – 544 (102 schools)

3A Division II 250 – 359 (102 schools)

2A Division I 164.5 – 249 (106 schools)

2A Division II 105 – 164.4 (102 schools)

1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9 (75 schools)

1A Division II 59.4 and below (73 schools)

New conference designations for 2022-2024

6A

Legacy – 2524

5A DI

Longview – 2192

Lufkin - 2199

Tyler High - 2179

5A DII

Hallsville – 1446

Marshall – 1481

Mount Pleasant - 1538

Nacgdoches - 1816

Pine Tree – 1331

Whitehouse - 1521

4A DI

Athens - 885

Chapel Hill - 1066

Henderson – 1024

Jacksonville – 1278

Kilgore – 1163

Lindale – 1201

Livingston – 1152

Mabank – 1016.5

Palestine 1039.5

Sulphur Springs - 1240

4A DII

Bullard – 837

Brownsboro – 759

Canton – 652

Carthage – 800

Center – 739.5

Cumberland Academy – 632 (no football)

Gilmer – 783

Hudson -824 (no football)

Jasper – 702

Pittsburg – 693

Rusk – 594

Spring Hill – 587

Van – 746

3A DI

Central Heights – 337 (no football)

Central – 382 (no football)

MP Chapel Hill – 340 (no football)

Crockett – 382

Diboll - 533

Eustace – 433

Gladewater – 482

Huntington – 489

Jefferson – 373

Kirbyville – 382

Malakoff – 389

Mineola – 461

Mount Vernon – 479

Quitman -351

Rains – 474

Sabine – 455

Tatum – 473

Tyler ISD ECHS – 372 (no football)

Palestine Westwood – 401

White Oak – 432.5

Winnsborro - 479

Woodville –365

3A DII

Arp – 263

Daingerfield – 271

Edgewood – 329

Elkhart - 307

Elysian Fields – 252

Grand Saline – 318.5

Harmony – 291

Hemphill – 273

Hughes Springs – 334

New Diana – 342

Newton – 260

Onalaska – 321 (no football)

Pewitt – 252

Pineywoods Community Academy – 258 (no football)

Trinity – 355

Troup – 314

Waskom – 276

West Rusk – 342

Winona – 296

2A DI

Alba – Golden – 229

Beckville – 193

Big Sandy – 199

Cayuga – 166.5

Corrigan – Camden – 226

Frankston – 227

Garrison – 228

Grapeland – 170

Groveton – 223

Harleton – 224

Hawkins – 215

Joaquin – 207

Ore City – 247

Bogata Rivercrest – 189

San Augustine – 198

Shelbyville – 198

Timpson – 219

Gladewater Union Grove – 210.5

West Sabine – 165

Woden – 210 (no football)

2A DII

Alto – 163

Dallardsville Big Sandy - 139 (no football)

Broaddus 110 (no football)

Price Carlisle - 163

Chireno – 126 (no football)

Colmesneil – 126

Cushing – 157

Cross Roads – 167

Douglass- 150 (no football)

Longview Chadwick – 141 (no football)

Fruitvale- 115

Gary – 127 (no football)

La Poynor – 179 (no football)

Latexo – 138 (no football)

Linden-Kildare – 164

Lovelady – 148

Martins Mill – 139 (no football)

McLeod – 114 (no football)

Mount Enterprise – 130

New Summerfield – 151 (no football)

North Hopkins ISD – 151 (no football)

Overton – 120

Tenaha – 152

1A DI

Brookeland – 103 (no football)

Burkeville – 76

Chester – 75

Goodrich – 69 (no football)

Kennard – 65 (no football)

Leverett’s Chapel -73

Martinsville – 99 (no football)

Neches - 100.5 (no football)

Slocum - 102(no football)

Spurger – 91 (no football)

Union Hill – 88

Longview UT Tyler Innovation Academy – 79 (no football)

Tyler UT Tyler Univ. Acad. - 87 (no football)

Wells – 78 (no football)

Zavalla – 76 (no football)

1A DII

Apple Springs – 49

Avinger – 52 (no football)

Centerville – 49.5 (no football)

Laneville – 45 (no football)

Leggett – 44 (no football)

Palestine UT Tyler Univ. Acad. - 50 (no football)

