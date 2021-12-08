Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Blessings bags prepared for homeless community in counties of Nacogdoches, Angelina

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Jimmy Dunn, Pastor at Memorial Baptist Lufkin is working with blessing bag organizers and speaks about the hard work and genuine care he sees out of the group.

Essentials like blankets, toothpaste, and deodorant will be given out directly to the homeless next weekend in the Lufkin and Nacogdoches area.

They will be going to local parks, Timberland Dr., and outside the Walmart among other areas where there are members of the homeless community in need.

There is a donation box outside the church. If you wish to get involved you may contact the group through Facebook. The group gives out blessing bags year-round, not just during the holidays but are especially in need of gloves, hats, and warm clothing donations this time of year

Source: KTRE Staff
