12 Days of Christmas: Chocolate-mint crinkles by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we begin our 12 Days of Christmas Countdown on East Texas Kitchen, Mama Steph has a yummy chocolate mint cookie recipe to share! These have the best chewy texture and mint-touched flavor. Enjoy!

Chocolate mint crinkles

1 box Devil’s Food Cake Mix

1 cup chopped Andes Mint Candies, chopped (or use Andes Mint baking chips)

½ cup canola oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the powdered sugar.

Mix for a minute with a hand mixer.

To make large cookies, use a 2-ounce scoop, which will yield a dozen cookies.

Drop a scoop of dough into the bowl of powdered sugar, and then place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Bake at 350 for 13 to 15 minutes.

Let cool completely before serving…if you can make yourself wait!

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.

