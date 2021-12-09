An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Expo Center is being transformed as the First United Methodist Church of Lufkin’s An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns.

The event is happening Friday and Saturday, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The organizer, who has been organizing the event for the past 18 years says she was heartbroken that they couldn’t host it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but says she is excited to be back this year.

