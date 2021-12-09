Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Body of missing woman found north of San Ygnacio

Miriam Hinojosa
Miriam Hinojosa(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The father of a missing woman confirms his daughter’s body was found near San Ygnacio.

The family members of 20-year-old Miriam Hinojosa stated that they had located the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

A DPS trooper subsequently, near the location of the vehicle, found a deceased female which was confirmed to be Miriam Hinojosa.

Miriam was working at a packing and distribution center in Laredo.

She went to Grulla High School where she was named valedictorian and was a student at TAMIU.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday.

Laredo Police have not confirmed the details; however, a reporter did speak to a family member.

Below is the last updated version of the story.

A body is discovered in Zapata County and there may possibly be a link to a missing person’s case.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was reportedly told by a family member that they had found the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

The trooper is said to have found the body of a woman near the location of the vehicle.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The name of the victim has not been released until the family can verify the identity.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing Joaquin man
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road - KLTV
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road
WEBXTRA: Shelby County commissioners approves advertisement for bids on seized gaming machines
Shelby County commissioners put seized gaming machines for sale

Latest News

The City of Lufkin is advising residents on how to help circumvent the rise in package theft...
WebXtra: City of Lufkin offers advice for dealing with holiday theft
The City of Lufkin is advising residents on how to help circumvent the rise in thefts that...
WebXtra: Lufkin theft
An Evening in Old Bethlehem
An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
WEBXTRA: An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler spoke with ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton about...
Dr. Darien Sutton: Definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ likely to change in future