Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas ‘Meals Fur Pets’ bring gifts to homebound seniors and their pets

East Texas ‘Meals Fur Pets’ bring gifts to homebound seniors and their pets
East Texas ‘Meals Fur Pets’ bring gifts to homebound seniors and their pets(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pets Fur People partners with Meals on Wheels East Texas year ‘round with “Meals Fur Pets,” but this year they are adding a gift to spread holiday cheer.

Pets Fur People and Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic Schools put together gift bags for the cats and dogs of senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels serves six East Texas counties’ homebound senior citizens. 300 bags of treats, food, and toys will be delivered to the homes with pets by Meals on Wheels volunteers for the holidays.

“The majority of these residents live alone and their pets are all they have,” Pets Fur People executive director Gayle Helms said. “Our hearts also go out to the dogs and cats, so we just wanted to add a little cheer, maybe a little surprise to the pet owners when these are delivered by the volunteers for Meals on Wheels,” Helms said.

The deliveries start next week, but both Pets Fur People and Meals on Wheels are accepting donations. For the pets, they are looking for canned dog or cat food. For Santas for Seniors at Meals on Wheels, they are primarily looking for new blanket donations.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
‘We want justice:’ 7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect at Crockett childcare center
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Martin Reynolds Trial Day 3
Martin Reynolds Trial Day 3
Lotto Tickets Aren't For Kids
Lotto Tickets Aren't For Kids, Texas Lottery says
TONY CRUZ CIVIL TRIAL RESUMES
TONY CRUZ CIVIL TRIAL RESUMES
REYNOLDS GUILTY
REYNOLDS GUILTY
Toys for Tots saw an influx of families needing support this holiday season and in turn are...
Toys for Tots seeing slower donations this holiday season