First Alert: Record highs and windy conditions on tap for Friday ahead of heavy storms to kick off the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The balmy, December weather continues to roll right along as we are running fifteen-to-twenty degrees above average as it pertains to both our overnight lows and daytime highs in East Texas.

The southerly breezes will keep cloudy skies in place overnight to go along with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will only drop into the upper 60′s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and windy as southerly winds blow in at 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 30 mph.

Daytime highs will warm into the lower 80′s with a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening hours.

It should be noted that the record high for this Friday is 81-degrees and that will be well in jeopardy as we are forecasting 82 tomorrow afternoon.

Our rain and thunderstorm odds will then shoot up to 70% on Friday night, early Saturday morning when our next storm system and cold front come calling.

Some of the thunderstorms that form along and ahead of the cold front on Friday night could be on the strong side, capable of putting down some strong wind gusts, brief, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Behind this storm system and cold front, northerly winds will ensue, leading to cloudy skies and blustery conditions on Saturday as highs only reach the upper 50′s.

After a cool sunshine on Sunday, those southerly winds will quickly ensue, leading to another rapid warming trend for next week under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. There may be enough moisture in place by the middle of the week to yield a low-end, 20% chance of showers.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.