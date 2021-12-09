Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault

Brian Pounds
Brian Pounds(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Vernon pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Brian Pounds pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in Wilbarger County and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Pounds was arrested earlier this year after a woman called police saying she believed her daughter was in a hotel room in Vernon.

According to investigators, when officers got to the hotel, they found Pounds in his vehicle in the parking lot.

He told officers he got the hotel room for a person in need, but the underage victim later told police that Pounds gave her methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her in the hotel room.

“Brian Pounds abused his position of trust as a pastor in the most horrific way,” stated District Attorney Staley Heatly. “Our community and our children are much safer with him in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing Joaquin man
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road - KLTV
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road
WEBXTRA: Shelby County commissioners approves advertisement for bids on seized gaming machines
Shelby County commissioners put seized gaming machines for sale

Latest News

The City of Lufkin is advising residents on how to help circumvent the rise in package theft...
WebXtra: City of Lufkin offers advice for dealing with holiday theft
The City of Lufkin is advising residents on how to help circumvent the rise in thefts that...
WebXtra: Lufkin theft
An Evening in Old Bethlehem
An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
WEBXTRA: An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler spoke with ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton about...
Dr. Darien Sutton: Definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ likely to change in future