Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Vernon pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Brian Pounds pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in Wilbarger County and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Pounds was arrested earlier this year after a woman called police saying she believed her daughter was in a hotel room in Vernon.

According to investigators, when officers got to the hotel, they found Pounds in his vehicle in the parking lot.

He told officers he got the hotel room for a person in need, but the underage victim later told police that Pounds gave her methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her in the hotel room.

“Brian Pounds abused his position of trust as a pastor in the most horrific way,” stated District Attorney Staley Heatly. “Our community and our children are much safer with him in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

