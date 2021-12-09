Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police: Suspect kidnapped girlfriend, 8-year-old boy

Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.(Lufkin police)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is preparing to request a statewide AMBER ALERT for a missing, endangered mother and son kidnapped by the mother’s boyfriend this morning. The kidnapping followed an incident in which the boyfriend, James Earl Cruse, 35, of Lufkin, critically injured the mother’s 17-year-old son.

The mother is identified as Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and the child is Jordan Davis, 8, both of Lufkin. We do not have height and weight of the mother and child or their clothing description at this time.

Cruse is believed to be in the Dallas/Fort Worth - possibly south Dallas - in a black 2017 Buick Regal PGH-5154.

Cruse is described as a black male, 5′9, 189 pounds, black hair and brown eyes with neck tattoos.

Cruse is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot the vehicle, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

That is all the information we have to share at this time.

Most Read

Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing Joaquin man
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road - KLTV
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road
WEBXTRA: Shelby County commissioners approves advertisement for bids on seized gaming machines
Shelby County commissioners put seized gaming machines for sale

Latest News

An Evening in Old Bethlehem
An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
WEBXTRA: An Evening in Old Bethlehem event returns to Lufkin Expo Center
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler spoke with ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton about...
Dr. Darien Sutton: Definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ likely to change in future
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler spoke with ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton about...
ETN: Sutton interview
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
3 men suspected in Cherokee County quadruple murder arraigned