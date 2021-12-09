Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A deer was in a tight spot in Whitehouse Wednesday and needed help.

Erik Fleming and his wife were driving in Whitehouse Wednesday morning when they saw truck stopped along the side of Hill Creek Drive ahead. They looked to the side of the road, and saw a deer stuck, hanging in the fence upside down.

Erik says one of the people who had stopped was Rick Range, who is a contractor and is remodeling his home in the area. Range told KLTV that the deer had his hind leg wedged between the fence post and the hog wire, and it was bleeding. It appeared that the only way to release him without possibly breaking the deer’s leg was to cut the fence.

They called the game warden for help, but were told it would be an hour and a half before he could get there. So the duo worked to set the deer free on their own.

The men worked from behind the deer to avoid the scared animal’s antlers. They used pliers and a hammer from Range’s truck to cut through the thick fencing to set the deer free. The deer was released, dropped to the ground below, then ran off into the woods.

Fleming says he is an animal lover and sees deer on his own property, and was happy to stop and intervene with the help of Rick, while his wife recorded the scene on her phone.

“I’m sure Santa is grateful that we were able to save one of his helpers,” Range said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.