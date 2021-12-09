Polk County business owner shoots, kills burglar

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 on Wednesday.

The alleged shooter told PCSO deputies that he shot one of three individuals who were burglarizing his business.

According to a press release, PCSP deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting that happened in the 10200 block of US 190 in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

When PCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found the property owner and a dead man.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent most of the day processing the scene to determine what had occurred between the property owner and the deceased,” the press release stated.

Joshua Read, 37, of Houston, was fatally shot by the property owner, the press release stated.

“The property owner confronted three subjects who were burglarizing his business, and during the confrontation, one of the suspects was shot, and two remained at large,” the press release stated. “The only description of the two subjects who fled the scene was one was possibly Hispanic, and the other was wearing a white jacket.”

The incident is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

