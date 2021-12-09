Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Salvation Army’s Angel Trees still covered with kids, seniors in need

Salvation Army needing the communities support to fulfil all of the angel wishes.
Salvation Army needing the communities support to fulfil all of the angel wishes.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s not too late to help the Salvation Army with their adopt an Angel Tree Program.

Every year the Salvation Army helps provide Christmas gifts to children and senior citizens who might be in need of a little holiday cheer. Corps officer Captain Jenifer Philips shared that giving what you can is what this program is all about.

“We just want to remind people to get out there, adopt an angel and get them to shop. It’s really easy, and you can even go to Walmart. We have a register for goods, too, If you don’t want to shop in person. So if you prefer to do it that way, that’s more your comfort level, you’re more than welcome to go on and support the Angel Tree program that way as well,” said Philips.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army just visit our website at ktre.com and click on the Big Red Box

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
‘We want justice:’ 7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect at Crockett childcare center
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Toys for Tots saw an influx of families needing support this holiday season and in turn are...
Toys for Tots seeing slower donations this holiday season
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
Friends of Historic Nacogdoches chooses five local homes to be featured every year. This year,...
Nacogdoches Christmas Tour of Homes serves guests holiday decorations, rich history
Boat ramps to close for construction at Sam Rayburn Reservoir