Texas’ largest county jail scrutinized after assault, review

A man locked up on sex assault charges is accused of sexually assaulting a female sergeant inside the Harris County jail in Texas.
A man locked up on sex assault charges is accused of sexually assaulting a female sergeant inside the Harris County jail in Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Texas’ largest county jail was under renewed scrutiny on Wednesday following the reported sexual assault of a female sergeant and a recent state inspection that found a lack of sufficient staffing has “contributed to the heightened level of tension and inmate hostility.”

A five-page report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards following a surprise inspection last month found employees at Harris County Jail in Houston were often late in conducting required checks of inmates in their cells.

The commission’s report was completed on Monday, the same day authorities say the female sergeant was attacked.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday his agency is working to fix the jail’s problems, including increasing staffing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

