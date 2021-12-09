Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Cloudy with some fog this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another cloudy morning is ahead with some patchy dense fog.  A few sprinkles or some light mist will be possible this morning.  By afternoon, skies become partly cloudy.  It will be breezy and warm today with highs in the mid 70s and southwest winds gusting to 15-20 mph.  Mostly cloudy for much of the day tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible during the day.  The likely chance for rain still looks to hold off until tomorrow night with a line of thunderstorms developing along the cold front.  A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat.  Rain ends before sunrise Saturday with cooler, blustery conditions Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures stay cool but we gain more sunshine and lose the wind for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

