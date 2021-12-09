Toys for Tots seeing slower donations this holiday season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Toys for Tots Lufkin is hitting the ground running this holiday season, but the program has seen slower donations this year due to economic downturns. The pandemic contributed to many jobs lost this year, and in turn it makes it harder for some families to donate to the program.

Toys for Tots Director Brian Crews shared that this year has been a challenge for the organization to gift toys to accommodate all of the children the Toys for Tots program is seeing.

“Well, we’ve all experienced an economic downturn, both with the pandemic and everything in the job situation. You know, we see on the news every day about all the shipping containers that are stuck offshore and the lack of getting stuff to the stores and to the consumer, where we depend on the consumer to pick up these items and make donations to Toys for Tots, and so the donations are as we would expect to be with these things going on, are less than normal,” said Crews

If you want to help support the Toys for Tots program, it is not too late. The program will be accepting donations until the end of next week. Go to KTRE’s website and click on the Big Red Box for more information and drop box locations.

