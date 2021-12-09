Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Toys for Tots seeing slower donations this holiday season

Toys for Tots saw an influx of families needing support this holiday season and in turn are...
Toys for Tots saw an influx of families needing support this holiday season and in turn are trying to accommodate.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Toys for Tots Lufkin is hitting the ground running this holiday season, but the program has seen slower donations this year due to economic downturns. The pandemic contributed to many jobs lost this year, and in turn it makes it harder for some families to donate to the program.

Toys for Tots Director Brian Crews shared that this year has been a challenge for the organization to gift toys to accommodate all of the children the Toys for Tots program is seeing.

“Well, we’ve all experienced an economic downturn, both with the pandemic and everything in the job situation. You know, we see on the news every day about all the shipping containers that are stuck offshore and the lack of getting stuff to the stores and to the consumer, where we depend on the consumer to pick up these items and make donations to Toys for Tots, and so the donations are as we would expect to be with these things going on, are less than normal,” said Crews

If you want to help support the Toys for Tots program, it is not too late. The program will be accepting donations until the end of next week. Go to KTRE’s website and click on the Big Red Box for more information and drop box locations.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
‘We want justice:’ 7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect at Crockett childcare center
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Salvation Army needing the communities support to fulfil all of the angel wishes.
Salvation Army’s Angel Trees still covered with kids, seniors in need
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
Friends of Historic Nacogdoches chooses five local homes to be featured every year. This year,...
Nacogdoches Christmas Tour of Homes serves guests holiday decorations, rich history
Boat ramps to close for construction at Sam Rayburn Reservoir