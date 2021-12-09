Train collides with 18-wheeler in Grimes County

STONEHAM, Texas (KBTX) - No injuries were reported Thursday after a train collided with an 18-wheeler near the Stoneham community.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the County Road 308 crossing near Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes County.

🔴INCIDENT ALERT: A train and semi-truck have collided in Grimes County on CR 308 near SH 105. No injuries. No hazmat. Cleanup ongoing. DPS looking into what caused it to happen.



📸: Stephanie Lowry & Bridget Mais pic.twitter.com/D7V3Pla7fZ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 9, 2021

It’s unclear what caused the crash but authorities including the Grimes County Sheriff and the Department of Public Safety confirm that no hazardous material is involved.

According to scanner traffic, the driver of the truck said he was hauling “general commodities.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

