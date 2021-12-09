Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Train collides with 18-wheeler in Grimes County

No injuries were reported in the incident that happened Thursday afternoon near the Stoneham community.
Crews are at the scene of a train vs. semi-truck collision along Highway 105 in Grimes County.
Crews are at the scene of a train vs. semi-truck collision along Highway 105 in Grimes County.(Photo courtesy: Stephanie Lowry)
By Rusty Surette and Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST
STONEHAM, Texas (KBTX) - No injuries were reported Thursday after a train collided with an 18-wheeler near the Stoneham community.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the County Road 308 crossing near Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes County.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but authorities including the Grimes County Sheriff and the Department of Public Safety confirm that no hazardous material is involved.

According to scanner traffic, the driver of the truck said he was hauling “general commodities.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

