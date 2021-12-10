Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

A Better East Texas: Violent Crime

By Pat Stacey
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Sadly, we have seen multiple headlines recently informing us about high-profile murder trials right here in East Texas.

We’d always like to think that Texas and even East Texas are immune or somehow insulated from violent crime, but that is not the case.

While the overall crime rate in Texas decreased from 2019 to 2020, the violent crime rate increased by more than 6 percent. And even more disturbing is that the murder rate in Texas increased by a staggering 36 percent. Nearly two thousand people lost their lives at the hands of others last year. That is too many.

There are no doubt numerous causes, the impact of COVID-19 isolation surely contributed to the numbers but drug overdose stats also increased dramatically. Adding to that may have been a change in the way some urban law enforcement practices have been revised – reduced – due to funding cuts. Whatever the cause, the decision by one individual to injure another using deadly force is a matter of the heart.

Some of these perpetrators had in their mind that violence is a solution, that violence resulting in death is somehow justified. And nothing could be farther from the truth. Taking someone’s life is indeed a matter of the heart and as Texans, we must work to reset that.

We need leaders that address prevention with policy. We need families that intervene when mental health issues are known. We need schools that don’t hesitate to act when threats appear. We need violent crime to decrease – Texas deserves that – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Source: Gray News Media
Polk County business owner shoots, kills burglar
Three suspects in a quadruple homicide that occurred in Cherokee County were arraigned...
3 men suspected in Cherokee County quadruple murder arraigned
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road - KLTV
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested

Latest News

A Better East Texas: Violent Crime
A Better East Texas: Violent Crime
Lufkin changes trash collection schedule
James Cruse
Lufkin teen injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large
Dr. Ed discusses possible changes in vaccines, boosters, antibody treatments for omicron variant