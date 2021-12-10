Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of Lufkin will make water meter improvements

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some water customers in Lufkin will see an increase in their water bill due to an issue with antiquated meters that weren’t capturing the full use total.

City Manager Bruce Green says there will be no change in rates or additional charges. Most of the cases have to do with the difference between meters that need to be physically checked and those that can be digitally checked.

“We’re at about a 90% efficiency rate right now,” said Green. “We are going to go all the way up nearly to 99%, so some of our citizens are already capturing their water usage correctly. You won’t see anything with those.”

Green says the actual changing of meters is likely to occur sometime in February.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road - KLTV
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road
UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing Joaquin man

Latest News

Hudson
Pair of Hudson Athletes sign with College programs
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
MT VERNON BROCK
MT VERNON BROCK FOOTBALL
CHAPEL HILL WASTEWATER
$6.5 million in funding approved to fix longtime sewage concerns in east Smith County