Comeback falls short in state semifinals for Timpson, Mount Vernon

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KLT/KTRE) - The 2020-21 season is over for two teams after Thursday night.

Mount Vernon fell to the Brock Eagles in overtime. Final score was 35 - 28.

Timpson played Shiner High School Comanches, and lost 35 - 28, as well.

Check out these videos for highlights and a post-game interview with Timpson Coach Kerry Therwanger.

Highlights from the Mount Vernon state semi-final game:

