First Alert: Strong thunderstorms set to rumble through overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our rain and thunderstorm odds will ramp up to 70% tonight when a cold front comes calling.

It should be noted that not everyone is guaranteed to receive a thunderstorm since the line that will develop will occur right on top of East Texas. That means areas in northern Houston, Cherokee, Rusk, and Shelby counties may miss out on the storms, altogether, since the line may form just along or south of State Highway 7.

Some of the thunderstorms that form along and ahead of the cold front tonight could be on the strong side, capable of putting down some strong wind gusts, brief, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

The best time frame to see these overnight storms will generally be between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Behind this storm system and cold front, northerly winds will ensue, leading to cloudy skies and blustery conditions on Saturday as highs only reach the upper 50′s.

It is looking like we could have wake-up temperatures in the upper 30′s on Sunday morning, leading to a cold start to your Sunday.

After a cool sunshine on Sunday afternoon, those southerly winds will quickly ensue, leading to another rapid warming trend for next week under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. There may be enough moisture in place by the middle of the week to yield a low-end, 20% chance of showers.

