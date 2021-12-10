Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm start.  Expect cloudy skies and a little bit of mist or drizzle this morning.  Some clearing is possible this afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach near 80 degrees, which could be record high temperatures in many places.  An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but the main chance for rain will come overnight with the cold front.  Expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop along the front right over East Texas after midnight tonight.  Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail are possible with these storms.  Rain will end before daybreak Saturday and clouds will begin to clear Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures will struggle to reach near 60 degrees with blustery north winds Saturday.  More sunshine but still cool on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Source: Gray News Media
Polk County business owner shoots, kills burglar
Three suspects in a quadruple homicide that occurred in Cherokee County were arraigned...
3 men suspected in Cherokee County quadruple murder arraigned
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road - KLTV
Passers-by rescue deer stuck upside-down in fence along Whitehouse road
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-10-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-9-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-9-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-9-21