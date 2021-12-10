Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin changes trash collection schedule

(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will modify the schedule for four of its residential waste routes starting Jan. 10.

The following routes will move to Wednesday:

Route 1 (currently Monday)

Route 6 (currently Tuesday)

Route 11 (currently Tuesday)

Route 12 (currently Monday)

All other routes are unaffected.

The purpose is to make residential service routes more efficient in hopes of earlier pickup times, according to City of Lufkin Solid Waste Director Kent Havard.

“Between additional carts and new customers, we’ve seen such growth on our routes that it is extending our days,” Havard said, adding that due to safety he prefers to have his drivers off the road by dark. “The change will allow us to accommodate any future growth while putting less wear and tear on our trucks.”

The week of Jan. 3, customers whose routes are changing to Wednesday will have TWO pickup days – their regular pickup day AND a Wednesday pickup to ensure they do not have excess trash.

Anyone with questions regarding their trash day can refer to the map available here.

