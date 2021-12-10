Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

One of Texas’ most wanted sex offenders captured in Killeen

Jackie Dale Brown, 60, a resident of Temple, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex...
Jackie Dale Brown, 60, a resident of Temple, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on November 22.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents arrested Jackie Dale Brown, one of the most wanted sex offenders in Texas, at a convenience store in Killeen.

The 60-year-old Brown, a resident of Temple, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on November 22.

Brown had been wanted by authorities since June 2020, when the Bell County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender and for assault causing bodily injury.

In 2001, Brown was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The victim was a five-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

In 2010, Brown was convicted of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register and sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison.

