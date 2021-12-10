Texas jury awards $301B settlement in suit against bar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - A Texas jury has awarded a largely symbolic settlement of more than $301 billion in a lawsuit against a Corpus Christi bar.

The suit stems from a 2017 crash that killed 59-year-old Tamra Kindred, her 16-year-old granddaughter Aujuni Anderson, and the other driver, Joshua Delbosque. Kindred’s daughters alleged Beer Belly’s Sports Bar served Delbosque a “dangerous amount of alcohol.”

The suit says the 29-year-old ran a red light at 91 mph, causing the crash. A lawyer for Beer Belly’s and its owner have not responded to a request for comment.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the bar closed in 2019.

