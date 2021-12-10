Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Rapper Travis Scott says in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance ended.

In the interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Thursday, Scott said he paused the performance a couple of times but couldn’t hear fans screaming for help. Ten people who attended the festival on Nov. 5 died following a massive crowd surge.

Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and other companies associated with the show have been sued by hundreds of people.

A criminal criminal investigation is ongoing, but no one has been charged. Scott denied that his history of encouraging fans to rush the stage or bypass security contributed to the deaths.

