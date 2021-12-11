Gilmer punches ticket to 4A DII State title game, showdown set with China Spring

Prosper, Texas (KLTV) - The No.2 Gilmer Buckeyes are back in the UIL 4A Division 2 state title game after beating No.3 Celina 27-7.

Gilmer will face No.5 China Spring after the Cougars beat No.9 Cuero 34-9. The 4A DII State title game will be Friday December 17 at 3 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Gilmer lost last year in the title game to Carthage 70-14. The Buckeyes will be looking for the program’s fourth state championship and their first since 2014.

Tickets for the Friday triple header can be bought here.

Ticket Information from the UIL

General Public Ticket Price: $20

Participating School Ticket Price: $15 (must have a code from a participating school once they qualify)

A ticket is good for all games on that day. There is no re-entry. You can not leave and come back without purchasing a new ticket.

ALL seating for the 2021 Football State Championships will be general admission.

All spectators age 1 and up must have a ticket.

All tickets at AT&T Stadium will be digital and available through fans’ mobile devices. There will be no ticket offices open on the day of the games. Tickets will not be sold onsite. All tickets must be purchased through the website or app. In order to provide a contactless experience for fans, there will no longer be any physical tickets. Have your mobile ticket ready prior to arriving at AT&T Stadium.

Paper tickets will NOT be accepted at the gates. You can not print out your tickets at home and bring them. All tickets must be shown on your mobile device.

No ISD passes are accepted for admission.

To limit the number of touchpoints between staff and fans on game day, all food, beverage, parking and retail will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay will be accepted.

Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium. $20 (credit card only) per vehicle. $50 (credit card only) per bus

Please review the AT&T Stadium clear bag policy before attending the state championship games. All fans will be subject to the stadium’s clear bag policy and will be searched upon entering the stadium. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands. Clear Bag Policy



Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.