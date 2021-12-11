Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police arrest a man who stole ambulance, led officers on a high speed chase

19-year-old Draylon Lewis, stole the ambulance while emergency workers were inside the hospital.
19-year-old Draylon Lewis, stole the ambulance while emergency workers were inside the hospital.(all use)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas man is in jail tonight after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

It was all captured on police dashcam video. Police say behind the wheel was 19-year-old Draylon Lewis. Just before 8 a.m., they say Lewis stole the ambulance while emergency workers were inside the hospital. No patient was on board.

A tracking device on board helped authorities track down the ambulance quickly. From there, the chase began. Top speeds reached about 70 to 80 miles per hour.

About ten minutes after the chase started, Lewis, attempting to avoid running over spike strips, pulls into a church parking lot. An officer executes a pit maneuver in an effort to get Lewis to stop.

After coming to a stop, officers got Lewis out of the car and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the process. Lewis is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect

Latest News

Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
DPS agents, Tyler officers negotiate release of child after man barricades self with infant inside home
I69 Bypass Construction
I 69 Bypass Construction
Jstar Ministries
Founder of JSTAR Ministries delivers supplies to Mayfield