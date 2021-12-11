Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today, with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s and 50s. The cold front that moves through this morning will keep temperatures well below normal, and well below the record-breaking high temps we saw yesterday. Thunderstorms will end for East Texas and the line moves to the south and east into Louisiana this morning. While East Texas was spared from the worst of the system, multiple tornadoes impacted the central United States overnight. Many reports of destruction and at least 50 casualties from these storms. Please say a prayer for those impacted by this severe weather event.

By Sunday, skies will be clear, and the sun shall return to East Texas. Highs will return to the low 60s, right at normal for mid-December. We’ll reintroduce rain to the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday, and again for Thursday and Friday. With the rain and fronts expected this week, that should keep temperature from reaching the 80s again. That said, temperatures are still expected to be above normal through the end of the month.

