15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 15-year-old boy died after a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 2126 in Polk County late Friday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about seven miles south of Livingston.

The preliminary crash report shows that at about 11:40 a.m. Friday, Levi Campbell was driving a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car west on FM 216 at an unsafe speed. He drove off the road to the right, and his vehicle rolled multiple times, the press release stated.

EMS personnel took Campbell to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A passenger in the vehicle, Randall Zachery, 23, also of Goodrich was taken to Herman Hospital in Houston for treatment of his injuries.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.