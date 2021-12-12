Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill loses 38-35 in heartbreaking state semifinal game against Austin LBJ

Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan speaks to his team's players after their 38-35 loss to Austin LBJ in the state semifinal game.
Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan speaks to his team's players after their 38-35 loss to Austin LBJ in the state semifinal game. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs’ magical run through the UIL 4A DI playoffs came to an end in Frisco Saturday afternoon when they lost 38-35 to No.1 Austin LBJ.

Chapel Hill trailed the entire first half but came out strong in the second half to take a 27-26 lead into the fourth. The two teams went back and forth in the final 12 minutes, and Chapel Hill had a 35-32 lead when LBJ drove the field and scored with nine seconds left in the game to take a 38-35 lead.

Chapel Hill missed a 60-yard field goal attempt as time expired. The Bulldogs season ended with an 11-4 record.

