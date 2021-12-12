Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s - that after starting the day in the low 30s with frost across the region. Winds return to be out of the southeast today, 5 to 15mph. Tomorrow morning, another start in the 30s, but shouldn’t be quite as cold. We’ll see highs back in the 60s for Monday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with a low rain chance. Clouds build through the week with multiple days where we could see some rain. Highs make their way back into the upper 70s by Wednesday, then we start cooling back down in time for the weekend.

