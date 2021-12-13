12 Days of Christmas: 9 Reindeer Recipes

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - Santa wouldn’t make it far each Christmas without the help from his favorite pets. So this year, we decided to celebrate Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph. We searched the internet for the most popular Reindeer Recipes and put them together in one place.

Best of all, they’re all easy to make!

We’re kicking it off with this Reindeer Food Snack Mix from Big Bear’s Wife. She says the “Reindeer Food Snack Mix is a festive trail mix with sweet and salty treats mixed together with homemade Reindeer Food bites!”

See the entire recipe here.

INGREDIENTS

REINDEER FOOD BITES 1/2 cup rice chex cereal

1 cup white chocolate melting wafers

Christmas Sprinkles REINDEER FOOD SNACK MIX 2 cups Mini Pretzels

2 cups Christmas Chocolate Candies

1/2 cup Mini Jr. Mints

1/2 cup Chocolate Covered Peanuts

2 cups Muddy Buddies (recipe link above)

Homemade Reindeer Food Bites INSTRUCTIONS Melt white candy coating according to package directions. Dip chex pieces (individually or in clumps) into the melted vanilla candy coating. Lay them on a piece of parchment paper and sprinkle with Christmas Sprinkles. Let chex pieces sit for 15 - 20 minutes or until white candy coating hardens. In a large bowl, combine mini pretzels, Christmas Chocolate Candies, Mini Jr. Mints and Chocolate Covered Peanuts. Stir in Muddy Buddies and Homemade Reindeer Food Bites. Stir to combine.

See the entire recipe here.

Eggnog is a winter seasonal classic drink, and Eat Move Make stepped it up a notch with their Reindeer Eggnog recipe. If you follow the link, you can find the full recipe for the boozy eggnog, and an alcohol free version.

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS

REINDEER FOOD BITES 5 eggs

3 cups half and half

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 ½ tsp vanilla

1 cup whole milk

14 packets Sweet 'N Low

Optional: Fireball Whiskey or Spiced Rum for spiking INSTRUCTIONS Combine eggs, half and half, pumpkin pie spice and nutmeg in blender. Blend well. Pour into saucepan. Heat over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture reaches 160 degrees. (About 15 minutes) Remove from heat. Whisk in vanilla and milk. Add Sweet 'N Low sweetener to taste. Chill completely in fridge. If spiking for adults, add whiskey or rum before serving.

See full recipe here.

These reindeer-inspired cookies are from Taste of Home, and they “the essence of the holidays because there’s a trace of eggnog flavor in these adorable reindeer hoof prints. You can add red and green frosting to make them even more Christmasy or use brown sprinkles for a more natural reindeer look.”

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS 1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup shortening

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg FILLING INGREDIENTS: 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon rum extract

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3/4 cup confectioners' sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons eggnog or heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup red and green sprinkles INSTRUCTIONS Cream butter, shortening, cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and nutmeg; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until firm enough to roll. Preheat oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. egg-shaped cookie cutter. Cut a notch from the top of each egg to resemble a hoof. Place 2 in. apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely. For filling, beat cream cheese, butter, extracts and nutmeg until blended. Beat in confectioners’ sugar alternately with enough eggnog to reach spreading consistency. Spread filling on bottoms of half of the cookies; cover with remaining cookies. Roll sides in sprinkles.

See full recipe here.

Aren’t these cupcakes the most adorable holiday cupcakes ever?! We included this recipe because the creator, Skip to my Lou, says they’re the simplest treat to make ever. All you need is cupcakes, frosting, pretzels, icing eyes, a vanilla wafer and m&ms!

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS 12 frosted cupcakes

24 pretzels

24 royal frosting eyes

12 vanilla wafers

12 red m&ms INSTRUCTIONS Place the vanilla wafer on the top of the cupcake in the lower half. With a bit of frosting as glue, attach the m & m to the vanilla wafer. Stick a pretzel on each side at the top of the cupcake. Place the eyes and you have the cutes cupcake!

See full recipe, with picture instructions, here.

These Rolo Pretzel Reindeer are from Princess Pinky Girl and are “are super easy to make (think project with the kids), delicious to eat (sweet and salty) and they make a great DIY holiday gift!

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS 40 mini pretzels divided (plus a few more in case of breakage)

20 Rolos

20 small round red chocolate candy of any kind

40 candy eyes INSTRUCTIONS Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Unwrap the Rolos and set aside. Separate half of the pretzels and spread one half on the baking sheet. With the remaining half of the pretzels cut them in half and these will be used for the antlers (you will need some extra because some will break). Set aside. To the pretzels on the baking sheet place one unwrapped Rolo on top of each pretzel over the single round part of the pretzel. Put the baking sheet into the oven and bake for 2-3 minutes or until the Rolo has gotten soft and melty. Remove the baking pan and add the nose which is the red candy to the bottom center of the Rolo pushing down gently on the Rolo as you add the candy. Add the antlers by sticking the pretzels onto each side at the top of each Rolo. Add the edible candy eyes right above the red nose. Let them cool to solidify and enjoy!

See full recipe here.

These cute Kit Kat Reindeer treats from Two Kids and a Coupon are easy to make, only a few ingredients and (almost) too cute to eat. .

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS 1 Kit Kat Bar

2 pretzels

1 Reese’s Pieces orange (or your favorite candy)

2 candy eye sprinkles FROSTING (or use your favorite canned frosting) 1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla TO MAKE FROSTING: In a mixer, add butter and powder sugar. Add one tablespoon vanilla and blend until it becomes frosting and thick. Put in a small sandwich bag and cut tip with scissors. TO MAKE REINDEER: Use two dots of frosting where you would like the antlers and place pretzels onto the dots. Repeat for eyes and nose, using the frosting to hold the pretzels and candy in place.

See full recipe here.

We chose this recipe for multiple reasons. First, because they’re adorable. Second, because this is a great thing to make with all of the leftover candy canes you’ll have. This recipe is from Finding Zest.

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS 16 mini candy canes

⅔ cup milk chocolate chips

1 teaspoon canola or vegetable oil

8 red peppermint M&M candies (or your favorite variety of M&M)

16 candy eyes

lollipop sticks TO MAKE REINDEER: Line large baking sheet with silicone baking sheet, parchment paper or foil. Lay candy canes in a heart shape around lollipop stick, with the stick coming up halfway into the bottom of the heart. Melt milk chocolate and oil in microwave, just until melted and stirring often. Add chocolate into a zipper baggie, snipping off end. Fill candy cane hearts with chocolate, including the lollipop stick.(You can also just use a small spoon instead if preferred). Let dry slightly. Add candy eyes to the middle of the heart and M&M candy to bottom of the heart. Let dry completely. Store in an airtight container.

See full recipe here.

These Red-Nosed Reindeer treats are from HyVee and are a holiday spin on popular Rice Krispie treats.

See full recipe here.

INGREDIENTS 3 tbsp.unsalted butter

6 cups mini marshmallows

6 c. crispy rice cereal, or cocoa rice cereal

Peppermint sticks, for garnish

Chocolate covered pretzels, halved, for garnish

Chocolate wafers, for garnish

Candy eyes, for garnish

Red M&M's, for garnish TO MAKE REINDEER: Melt butter in the microwave. Add mini marshmallows. Cook and stir in 30-second increments until melted. Add cereal. Combine mixture thoroughly. Press cereal mixture into a nonstick 9x9-inch pan. When firm, cut into 3 rows, then cut each row into 3 triangles for a total of 9 treats. Insert peppermint sticks and add chocolate-covered pretzel antlers, halved chocolate melting wafer ears, candy eyes, and red M&M's noses.

See full recipe here.

As part of our Twelve Days of Christmas, we're sharing Nine Reindeer Recipes for Day 9. (Austin Sandy)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.