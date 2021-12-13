12 Days of Christmas recipes: 10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For today’s Christmas recipe, we’ve got a 10-ingredient wassail that is so cinnamon-y and delicious that you might just want to make it every year. Not only is it delicious, it makes your house smell incredible.

10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

2 quarts apple cider

1-1/2 cups orange juice

3/4 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cinnamon sticks

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

orange slices (from two oranges)

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a boil, and gently stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Serve hot in mugs.

Join us as Mama Steph shares recipes to make the season bright...and delcious. (KLTV)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.