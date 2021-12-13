Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Days of Christmas recipes: 10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For today’s Christmas recipe, we’ve got a 10-ingredient wassail that is so cinnamon-y and delicious that you might just want to make it every year. Not only is it delicious, it makes your house smell incredible.

10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

  • 2 quarts apple cider
  • 1-1/2 cups orange juice
  • 3/4 cup pineapple juice
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • orange slices (from two oranges)
  • 1/2 cup fresh cranberries

In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a boil, and gently stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Serve hot in mugs.

Join us as Mama Steph shares recipes to make the season bright...and delcious.
