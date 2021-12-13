Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Alabama-Coushatta tribe attempts to save gaming with U.S. Supreme Court filing

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas filed a brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court which is seeking to overturn a 1994 ruling that the state has long used to try to close electronic bingo facilities.

From the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas:

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas (the Tribe) filed a brief late last week in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that would directly impact the viability of 700 jobs and the overall health of the East Texas economy.The Tribe filed an amicus brief in the case that Ysleta del Sur Pueblo (Pueblo), a federally recognized tribe in El Paso, has brought against the State of Texas. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear the case from Pueblo, which is seeking to overturn a 1994 ruling that the state has long used to try to close electronic bingo facilities operated by Pueblo and the Tribe.

The Fifth Circuit ruled in 1994 that the State of Texas can stop the two tribes from offering electronic bingo on their reservations. The Pueblo case asks the Supreme Court to overrule that 1994 decision because bingo is otherwise permitted in the state.

By filing an amicus brief, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is formally registering its support for Pueblo’s case. In the brief, the Tribe argues that the state does not have the authority to regulate bingo on the Tribe’s reservation and that the Fifth Circuit has misinterpreted the Restoration Act of 1987 — the federal law that restored formal federal recognition to the tribes in Livingston and El Paso.

The 1994 decision “did not concern gaming activities that Texas permits and regulates (like bingo), nor did it purport to construe the Restoration Act to that end. At the time, everyone — including Texas — believed the Restoration Act barred Texas from enforcing its regulatory jurisdiction over on-reservation gaming activities that Texas allows, like bingo.”

In addition to the Tribe, the National Indian Gaming Association, the National Congress of American Indians, and the United South and Eastern Tribes filed amicus briefs in support of the Pueblo and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.

Naskila Gaming, the electronic bingo facility operated on the Tribe’s reservation near Livingston, is the second-largest employer in Polk County and directly or indirectly responsible for 700 jobs. For years, the state’s effort to close Naskila Gaming through litigation has put those jobs in peril.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to hear this case has given us hope that the state’s effort to put our employees out of work will finally end,” said Nita Battise, Chairperson of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ Tribal Council. “This case is vitally important to our Tribe. Hundreds of jobs are at stake, as well as our long-term future and sustainability as a Tribe.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the appeal is one of several encouraging developments for the Tribe in recent months.

In a separate case in August 2021, the U.S. District Court in Beaumont ruled that the Tribe may legally operate Naskila Gaming, saying such gaming is permissible under the Tribe’s 1987 Restoration Act. The state has appealed and the matter is stayed pending the Supreme Court’s decision in the Pueblo case.

Also, earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives approved H.R. 2208 with overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill would clarify that the Tribe and Pueblo can offer electronic bingo under separate federal legislation — the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The legislation has not been acted upon in the U.S. Senate.

Importantly, 80 civic, business and community groups have approved resolutions voicing their support for Naskila Gaming to offer electronic bingo.

“We have strong community backing, we have bipartisan support in Washington, and we have a very sound legal argument on our side,” Chairperson Battise said. “Still, our future hangs in the balance. The decisions made by Congress and the Supreme Court in this matter will make an impact that will be felt throughout East Texas.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
Pictured is the ambulance that Draylon Lewis allegedly stole before he led Lufkin Police...
WATCH: Lufkin police arrest man after he allegedly steals ambulance, leads authorities on chase
Lufkin changes trash collection schedule
James Cruse
Lufkin teen injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large
Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches
Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Clouds increase today
Toys for Tots still in need of donations for the 6-12 year old age group.
Many Lufkin Walmart shoppers show kindness as they donate to Toys for Tots Organization
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse