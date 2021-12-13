Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs warming up into the mid 60s. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day as a warm front lifts from the south. In addition to the cloudiness, this front will also bring the possibility of a few isolated showers. Through the first half of the week, these isolated showers will be possible as fronts dance around. In this same period, we’ll see highs warm up into the upper 70s by Wednesday, with near record-breaking temperatures again in the forecast. We do begin to cool down for the second half of the week, and rain chances improve as well. Highs return to the low and mid 70s for Thursday/Friday, with moderate rain chances in the forecast. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will only be in the 50s, and there are currently moderate to high rain chances as well.

