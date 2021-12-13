Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs warming up into the mid 60s. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day as a warm front lifts from the south. In addition to the cloudiness, this front will also bring the possibility of a few isolated showers. Through the first half of the week, these isolated showers will be possible as fronts dance around. In this same period, we’ll see highs warm up into the upper 70s by Wednesday, with near record-breaking temperatures again in the forecast. We do begin to cool down for the second half of the week, and rain chances improve as well. Highs return to the low and mid 70s for Thursday/Friday, with moderate rain chances in the forecast. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will only be in the 50s, and there are currently moderate to high rain chances as well.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
Pictured is the ambulance that Draylon Lewis allegedly stole before he led Lufkin Police...
WATCH: Lufkin police arrest man after he allegedly steals ambulance, leads authorities on chase
James Cruse
Lufkin teen injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large
Lufkin changes trash collection schedule
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Clouds increase today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21