By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cold start with temperatures in the 30s this morning.  Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies early today to become mostly cloudy by the afternoon.  A few sprinkles are possible but not much rain is expected.  Mostly cloudy skies continue into the week with slight chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.  Temperatures warm back into the 70s Tuesday and stay in the 70s through the end of the work week.  Chances for rain increase by Thursday and Friday as a slow-moving cold front gets closer to East Texas.  As the front finally pushes through the region, rain will become likely this weekend with cooler temperatures.

Monday’s Weather: Clouds increase today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
