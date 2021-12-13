Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX

BAYTOWN, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports coming in that multiple people were shot Sunday at a vigil in Baytown, Texas.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a large crowd was gathered for a celebration of life event when a vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 13 were injured and one person was killed.

Updates are being provided here on KTRK-TV.

@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been pic.twitter.com/SfVM3mrfrL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

