Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a beautiful and comfortable afternoon after such a cold start this morning. We are set to see some big changes as Monday arrives so don’t put up the short sleeves just yet. Cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow as southerly winds begin to draw warmer air back in from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see a few spotty showers during the day but most will stay dry as temperatures jump into the middle 60s. Scattered showers will have an easier time forming Monday evening and will remain possible into Tuesday morning before coverage drops off once again. Despite the skies remaining cloudy throughout most of the day on Tuesday, our southerly winds will begin to increase in speed and will help afternoon highs rocket into the lower to middle 70s. We’ll stay cloudy and warm for Wednesday as well before a weak cold front attempts to move into the I-20 corridor on Thursday. This front wont make much, if any, progress into East Texas but it will help drive some better rain chances during the day and evening on Thursday. For now, Friday looks to sit fairly quiet and warm in the middle 70s before another, stronger cold front swings through early on Saturday. This will lead to another upside-down day for our temperatures and the mornings will trend MUCH warmer ahead of the front before dropping behind the front in the afternoon. Showers and a few storms will be possible along and ahead of this second front as well, so be sure to remain weather alert and keep an eye on the forecast for more updates. Looks like most of next weekend is shaping up to be a wet and chilly one, but at least it will actually feel like December!

