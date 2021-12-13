Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Water line installation to cause road closures in Nacogdoches

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches reports Hayward St. between Deveraux St. and Porter St. will be closed to allow for the installation of a new water line.

Roads will open back up every day at 5 p.m.

The construction is expected to last several weeks.

Traffic should utilize alternate routes, when possible. Local traffic will be accommodated.

