Water line installation to cause road closures in Nacogdoches
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches reports Hayward St. between Deveraux St. and Porter St. will be closed to allow for the installation of a new water line.
Roads will open back up every day at 5 p.m.
The construction is expected to last several weeks.
Traffic should utilize alternate routes, when possible. Local traffic will be accommodated.
